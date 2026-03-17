Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially taken the next step in his legal battle, filing an appeal of his 50 month prison sentence ahead of his upcoming court appearance.

According to reports, Diddy’s legal team submitted the appeal on March 13, arguing that the sentence handed down was excessive given the outcome of the trial. The Bad Boy founder was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was acquitted on more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

In the filing, Diddy’s attorneys contend that the punishment does not align with typical sentencing guidelines for violations of the Mann Act. They argue that the 50 month sentence is significantly higher than what is عادة imposed in similar cases, claiming it is roughly four times greater than standard penalties.

The defense also suggests that the presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, imposed a harsher sentence despite the jury’s decision to acquit Diddy on the most severe charges. Diddy’s legal team has maintained since the conclusion of the trial that the sentencing reflected what they describe as a “perversion of justice,” even previously stating that the judge acted more like a “thirteenth juror.”

As part of the appeal, his attorneys are requesting that the court grant an immediate release and issue a judgment of acquittal, or at minimum vacate the sentence and order a resentencing.

The appeal comes just weeks before Diddy is scheduled to return to court to argue his case. His request to expedite the appeals process was granted last month, allowing the case to move forward more quickly than usual. He is now expected to appear in court on April 9.

In a separate development, Diddy’s projected release date has also been adjusted. It is currently listed as April 25, 2028, after previously being set for May 8, 2028 and briefly extended to June 4, 2028.

As the appeal process unfolds, the outcome could play a significant role in determining the next phase of the high profile case.