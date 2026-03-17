Speculation around Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN continues to build as podcast host Mal weighs in on whether Future is featured on the project.

Speaking about what he has heard regarding the album’s development, Mal hinted that a collaboration could be possible but stopped short of confirming anything.

“He might be…”

He also discussed the creative process behind the project, suggesting the album is still evolving.

“The information I have on the album: ideas are being created, have been created. I know ideas continue to be created, ideas have been pivoted from.”

Rumors first intensified after Charlamagne Tha God shared on The Breakfast Club that someone who previewed the album claimed Future appeared on a track. DJ Hed also fueled speculation online.

Neither Drake nor Future has officially confirmed the collaboration, but fans continue to watch closely for updates on ICEMAN.