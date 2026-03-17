Fanatics Betting and Gaming Names Alex Smith Chief Legal Officer

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has announced two leadership appointments as the company continues expanding its sports betting and iGaming operations.

Alex Smith has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer, while Sara Tait will serve as Senior Vice President and Head of Legal and Regulated Industries. Both will work closely with CEO Matt King.

Smith joined the company in 2021 as Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Compliance and played a key role in the rapid launch of Fanatics Sportsbook across multiple states.

“Alex was one of our first hires and he helped build our legal and regulatory apparatus that has allowed us to launch products rapidly in legal sports betting, iCasino and prediction markets,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “As we continue to grow, Alex is the perfect person to lead our legal and regulatory functions into the future.”

Smith also praised Tait’s appointment.

“Sara is a well respected former gaming regulator who also has experience in the private sector, making her the ideal choice to lead critical legal and regulatory efforts.”