Fetty Wap is officially back, announcing his fourth studio album, Zavier, set to arrive on March 27.
The RIAA Diamond-certified artist is building excitement with the release of the album’s official trailer, signaling a long-awaited return to music. Alongside the new project, Fetty is also preparing to reconnect with fans through a run of East Coast performances.
The live dates kick off with a sold-out homecoming show at The Wellmont Theater on April 4. Additional stops include shows at The Webster Theater on April 9, Palace Theatre on April 16, and Sherman Theater on April 17.
More dates are expected to be announced as anticipation builds for Zavier.
FETTY WAP APRIL 2026 Tour Dates
4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater (SOLD OUT)
9 – Hartford, CT – The Webster Theater (SOLD OUT)
16 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
17 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater