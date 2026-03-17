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Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier’ and Return to the Stage

March 17, 2026
Shawn Grant

Fetty Wap is officially back, announcing his fourth studio album, Zavier, set to arrive on March 27.

Fetty Wap Announces New Album 'Zavier' and Return to the Stage

The RIAA Diamond-certified artist is building excitement with the release of the album’s official trailer, signaling a long-awaited return to music. Alongside the new project, Fetty is also preparing to reconnect with fans through a run of East Coast performances.

“I’m just happy & grateful to be back, & thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down. This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life. I just want to bring back good energy & good vibes. I love y’all.”

– Fetty Wap

The live dates kick off with a sold-out homecoming show at The Wellmont Theater on April 4. Additional stops include shows at The Webster Theater on April 9, Palace Theatre on April 16, and Sherman Theater on April 17.

More dates are expected to be announced as anticipation builds for Zavier.

FETTY WAP APRIL 2026 Tour Dates

4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater (SOLD OUT)

9 – Hartford, CT – The Webster Theater (SOLD OUT)

16 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

17 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater