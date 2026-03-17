Fivio Foreign Goes Off Again In Newest Rant Calling Out 50 Cent, Boosie, Young Thug and More

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign ignited conversation on social media on March 15 after posting a series of direct, confrontational messages aimed at several prominent names in hip-hop.

The drill artist referenced figures including 50 Cent, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Boosie Badazz while weighing in on ongoing debates within the rap community. His comments quickly circulated online and drew reactions from fans who follow the competitive dynamics of the genre.

Smt idc how many niggas Rugga box.. Man 2 Man I told him let’s get it on.. Every street nigga kno. all call outs is Mandatory. So he forever Pussy in my eyes. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 15, 2026

One of Fivio’s first posts focused on what he described as a rival avoiding a challenge he had already issued. In street culture and battle rap traditions, public challenges are often treated as a matter of respect and credibility. According to Fivio, failing to respond carries consequences for how an artist is viewed by peers.

50 pussy for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country ass on his heels. Ain’t no changing subjects niggas. & I hate how NY didn’t stand together bout that shit but fuck it. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 15, 2026

“Smt idc how many niggas Rugga box.. Man 2 Man I told him let’s get it on,” Fivio wrote. “Every street nigga kno. all call outs is Mandatory. So he forever Pussy in my eyes.”

Boogie bugging for leave me and a couple other RN’s off that list. & Baby werid for riding around w thug too. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 15, 2026

The tweet implied that the rapper believes a private challenge went unanswered, something he framed as a violation of long-standing expectations in street competition.

Fivio’s posts did not clarify which artist he was addressing directly, but they added fuel to existing discussions about rivalries, respect, and accountability in hip-hop.

As screenshots of the tweets circulated, fans debated the messages’ meaning and speculated about the identity of the person being challenged. The comments highlight how social media has become a central arena where rap conflicts, opinions, and cultural debates now unfold in real time.