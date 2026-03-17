Former Celtics Champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis Released From Federal Prison

Former NBA forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been released from federal prison after completing part of the sentence tied to a fraud case involving the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis was released from Prison yesterday.



“They tried to hold me down but I'm back baby." 😭



Davis was sentenced in May 2024 for his role to scheme the NBA's health care plan.



pic.twitter.com/UEM0vV8wd4 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 13, 2026

According to The Athletic, Davis served 17 months of a 40 month sentence following his conviction in a scheme that prosecutors said defrauded the NBA’s player benefits program. Several former players were implicated in the broader federal case.

Davis acknowledged his return publicly by posting a video message to social media. In the clip, he greeted supporters with the line, “I’m back, baby.”

Though Davis has left prison custody, he is not yet fully finished with the terms of his sentence. He will now report to a Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office, described as a New York halfway house, where he is scheduled to remain until July 9, 2026. During that period, he will participate in financial management classes and drug treatment programs while transitioning back into civilian life. He is also expected to complete three years of supervised release.

The federal indictment connected Davis with a group of former NBA players including Darius Miles, Milt Palacio, Eddie Robinson, Ruben Patterson, Antoine Wright, Jamario Moon, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Charles Watson Jr., Anthony Wroten, Alan Anderson, and Gregory Smith.

Prosecutors previously identified former New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams as the central figure behind the operation. Williams received a 10 year prison sentence in 2023.

Before his legal troubles, Davis built a notable basketball résumé. The LSU star was named the 2006 SEC Player of the Year and led the Tigers to the Final Four before entering the NBA Draft, where Boston selected him with the 35th overall pick in 2007. As a rookie, he helped the Celtics capture the 2008 NBA championship.