On this day in Hip Hop history, the late Sean Price, one of the most respected voices to ever come out of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was born. A pillar of the Boot Camp Clik movement, Price built his legacy on gritty lyricism, raw humor, and an authenticity that never wavered throughout his career.

Sean P first made his presence felt in a major way on Smif N Wessun’s 1995 classic Dah Shinin’, introducing listeners to his rugged delivery and sharp wordplay. He would soon step into the spotlight as one half of Heltah Skeltah alongside Rock, forming one of Duck Down Records’ most formidable duos. Their 1996 debut Nocturnal became an underground staple, followed by Magnum Force in 1998 and DIRT in 2008, each project reinforcing their place in hardcore Hip Hop.

By the mid 2000s, Price evolved into a solo force while still representing Boot Camp Clik to the fullest. His 2005 debut Monkey Barz is widely regarded as a modern underground classic, earning critical acclaim and cracking the Billboard Hip Hop chart. He followed that with Jesus Price Supastar and Mic Tyson, both of which further showcased his consistency, lyrical creativity, and ability to balance street narratives with humor and personality.

What made Sean Price stand out was not just his bars, but his presence. Whether through music, interviews, or live performances, he remained unapologetically himself, earning respect across both underground circles and mainstream platforms without ever compromising his style.

On August 8, 2015, the Hip Hop world was shaken when Sean Price passed away in his sleep. Though the exact cause of his death was never publicly confirmed, the response from fans spoke volumes about his impact. In just a few days, supporters came together to raise over seventy thousand dollars to assist his family, a testament to the love and respect he commanded.

His legacy continued with the release of his posthumous album Imperius Rex in 2017, adding another chapter to a catalog that remains essential listening for true Hip Hop fans.

Today, we celebrate Sean Price not just for what he gave the culture, but for how he gave it. Unfiltered, uncompromising, and always real.

Rest in power to Sean Price, forever one of the most authentic voices Hip Hop has ever heard.

Sean Price – Bar-Barian

Sean Price and Lil Fame – “Center Stage”

Sean Price – “Figure 4”

Sean Price – “I See”