Jack Harlow is reintroducing himself to listeners after a three year pause, and the Louisville rapper is doing it with a noticeably different sound.

Jack Harlow says he “got Blacker” on his new album Monica describing a shift away from what he calls “traditionally white-sounding” rap

pic.twitter.com/RMlM3wxTmy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 13, 2026

Known for the polished pop-rap style that helped him break into the mainstream, Harlow has taken a creative turn with his new album, Monica. The project leans into neo-soul and R&B influences, a shift that trades radio-friendly energy for a more reflective, atmospheric tone. The change has surprised parts of his audience, though Harlow appears comfortable moving in a new direction.

Before the album’s arrival, Harlow spoke about the decision during an appearance on The New York Times podcast Popcast with hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli. During the discussion, he reflected on the musical lanes often chosen by some of his white peers in the industry.

He explained that he “didn’t fall into that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.”

While Harlow avoided naming specific artists, some listeners believed the comment pointed to artists such as MGK and Post Malone, who have each experimented with genres like punk and country that traditionally attract large white audiences.

Harlow said his own musical interests have always leaned elsewhere.

“I think I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music… Of course, it appealed to me to do something that I felt like, at a time when there’s plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes that y’all are taking, to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take. So, all the stars aligned in that way for me, to be honest,” Harlow explained.