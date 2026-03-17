A senior intelligence official appointed by President Donald Trump resigned on Tuesday, citing deep opposition to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his departure in a post on X, in which he challenged the administration’s justification for military action.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” Kent wrote. His resignation follows public discrepancies regarding the nature of the Iranian threat. While the White House previously cited an “imminent threat” to justify initial strikes, Kent explicitly disputed this claim in his farewell message.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent added. This statement aligns with recent Pentagon briefings to Capitol Hill, where defense officials reportedly indicated that Iran had no plans to attack unless provoked.

Kent concluded his message by expressing gratitude for his time in the administration. “It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America.” His exit marks a significant moment of internal dissent as the conflict continues to develop.