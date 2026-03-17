Kiki Shepard, Beloved ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co Host, Dies at 74

Kiki Shepard, the longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has died at the age of 74.

According to her representative, Shepard passed away on Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a massive heart attack. Her death was described as sudden and unexpected.

Shepard became a familiar face to audiences during her run on the iconic music showcase from 1987 to 2002, where she appeared alongside Steve Harvey and helped introduce rising talent at the legendary Apollo Theater.

According to TMZ, Shepard built a diverse acting career with appearances on series including A Different World, Baywatch, NYPD Blue, Everybody Hates Chris, and Grey’s Anatomy. She also appeared in the film Blackjack Christmas.