Sara Marley is officially taking her talents to the next level.

The daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley has committed to the University of Miami, where she plans to study sociology. The milestone marks a major moment for the young student athlete, coming just months after her Senior Night celebration in October 2025.

Rohan Marley shared the news with pride on Instagram, posting a video from Sara’s Senior Day while reflecting on her journey.

“Let’s go @whoissaramarley. Senior Day has come… wow. It’s been so beautiful watching you progress. College our next stop. Daddy’s Girl,” he wrote. “Sara said she going for the hat trick. Three sport varsity athlete all four years.”

The post highlighted not only Sara’s academic achievement, but also her dedication on the field as a multi sport athlete throughout her high school career.

Earlier this year, Rohan also took time to speak on Sara’s importance within their family, describing her as a central figure who keeps everyone connected.

“Sara truly is the family glue,” he shared in a January post. “Quietly holding everyone together with love, presence, and a sense of meaning that goes deeper than words.”

In a separate message, the son of reggae icon Bob Marley offered a heartfelt tribute to his daughter’s growth and character.

“Blessed Earth strong my beautiful, brilliant, amazing princess. A true leader of the new school, rising in real time,” he wrote. “Words can’t fully express how proud we are of you and all that you continue to achieve. This is a powerful moment for us, and you are stepping boldly into your next level with grace, confidence, and purpose.”

He continued with words of encouragement as she prepares for college life, emphasizing discipline, focus, and trusting her path forward.

Sara responded to the messages with appreciation, writing, “Thank you Abba I love you,” and adding that the tribute made her day.

Sara Marley is one of five children shared by Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, alongside Zion, Selah, Joshua also known as YG Marley, and John. Hill also has a son named Micah.

With her commitment to the University of Miami, Sara now steps into a new chapter, continuing a legacy rooted in culture, excellence, and purpose.