In the world of high-stakes sneaker collecting, protection isn’t just a preference—it’s a “major key.” Today, IMBOX Protection, the global leader in in-store footwear care technology, announced a historic milestone: Grammy Award-winning mogul DJ Khaled has received the first and only personalized IMBOX machine ever created for a private residence.

The fully customized unit was recently unboxed at Khaled’s Miami estate, marking a seismic shift for the Danish company. For the first time in its history, IMBOX’s patented technology has moved beyond the retail floor and directly into the heart of one of the world’s most legendary sneaker closets.

From the Retail Floor to the “We The Best” Mansion

Until now, the IMBOX experience was a professional service exclusive to elite retail environments, such as Khaled’s own WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store. There, trained associates use the machines to apply a proprietary, PFAS-free, water-based formula that shields shoes from the elements.

By bringing this industrial-grade technology into a home setting, IMBOX is highlighting the evolving cultural necessity of professional sneaker maintenance.

“When you collect your kicks the way I do, protecting them isn’t optional—it’s a major key,” said DJ Khaled. “We have an IMBOX in our WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store and I’m looking forward to having my own IMBOX machine at home, so every pair in my collection is properly protected.”

Protecting an $8 Million Legacy

Khaled’s status as a “sneakerhead from birth” is backed by staggering numbers. His personal collection exceeds 10,000 pairs and is valued at over $8 million. As a long-time Jordan Brand collaborator—responsible for the iconic “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 series—and a global influencer with over 30 million Instagram followers, Khaled is the ultimate ambassador for footwear preservation.

The move also strengthens the long-standing tie between IMBOX and SNIPES. As SNIPES’ Chief Creative Officer for over five years, Khaled was instrumental in the retailer becoming the first in the U.S. to offer IMBOX Protection.

“DJ Khaled represents everything IMBOX Protection stands for—the belief that your footwear deserves professional-grade care,” said Oliver Hede, Vice President of Sales at IMBOX Protection Inc. “Building a custom unit for his personal collection is a first for our company. If anyone’s sneaker collection warrants its own IMBOX machine, it’s DJ Khaled’s.”

How to Get the “Khaled Treatment”

While the private home unit remains a one-of-a-kind luxury for the world’s most prominent collector, the same professional-grade technology is available to the public at SNIPES retail locations nationwide.

Feature Details Treatment Time Just 60 seconds Cost $8–$10 per pair Protection Water, dirt, stains, and color fade Compatibility Suede, leather, textile, nubuck, and synthetics Ready to Wear Immediately after treatment

Whether you own ten pairs or ten thousand, IMBOX Protection ensures your rotation stays pristine, one minute at a time.