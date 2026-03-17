The NBA is set to take a major step toward expansion, with a vote scheduled during Board of Governors meetings on March 24 to 25.

According to reports, the league will explore adding new franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle, targeting the 2028 to 29 season for potential launch.

“The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, with the two franchises targeted for the 2028-29 season, sources tell ESPN.”

Early projections suggest significant financial interest.

“There is momentum for stakeholders to approve surveying what industry executives project will be bids in the $7-to-$10 billion range for each team.”

If approved, the process would move toward formal bids and a second vote later this year. League rules require at least 23 of 30 governors to approve expansion.