Media personality Peter Rosenberg is expanding his career into television production with the upcoming comedy series Double or Nothing, currently in development at Hulu.

The half-hour show centers on a washed-up yacht rock musician who finds a new shot at success after teaming up with an ambitious young rapper to create the defining album of their lives.

Rosenberg will serve as an executive producer alongside Mark Ronson, Theodore Bressman and Neel Shah. The project is being produced by 20th Television.

Best known for his roles across ESPN, WWE, and radio programs, including The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, the series marks Rosenberg’s first step into television creation and production.