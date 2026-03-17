Media personality Peter Rosenberg is expanding his creative reach, stepping into television as a creator and executive producer for the upcoming Hulu comedy series Double or Nothing, as first reported by Deadline.

The half hour series centers on a washed up yacht rock artist who finds himself at a crossroads before getting an unexpected second shot at relevance. His comeback takes shape when he links with an ambitious young rapper, and together the unlikely duo sets out to create the defining album of both of their lives. Blending music culture with comedy, the show aims to explore generational contrast, creative reinvention, and the unpredictable chemistry that can come from unlikely collaborations.

Rosenberg joins a notable executive producing team that includes Grammy Award winning producer Mark Ronson, along with Theodore Bressman and Neel Shah. The project is currently in development at Hulu and is being produced by 20th Television.

Known for his presence across multiple platforms, Rosenberg has built a reputation as a respected voice in both sports and music. From his work on ESPN to his role in WWE and his daily contributions on The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, he has consistently bridged the gap between Hip Hop culture and mainstream media. Double or Nothing marks his first official move into television production, signaling a new chapter in his evolving career.

With strong industry backing and a concept rooted in music driven storytelling, Double or Nothing positions Rosenberg to bring his deep understanding of Hip Hop culture and personality driven narratives to the screen in a fresh and comedic way.