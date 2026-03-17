The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced a historic lineup for the 2026 Roots Picnic. JAŸ-Z will join The Roots to headline the festival on Saturday, May 30. This year, the two-day event moves to the iconic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, a site deeply rooted in hip-hop history.

The festival runs from May 30 to May 31. This venue change marks a significant milestone for the event, as the Plateau offers a premier view of the city and served as a cultural hub during the eighties and nineties. Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, noted that pairing JAŸ-Z with The Roots at this location fulfills a long-standing goal for the organizers. The move was inspired by Mayor Cherelle Parker’s vision for Philadelphia 250.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” says Shawn Gee, the Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Presale tickets are currently available. General ticket sales begin tomorrow, March 18, at 10 AM ET. Fans can secure their spots to witness this unique cultural experience at one of the city’s most scenic parks.