The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a statement following an incident involving Teyana Taylor at the Academy Awards.

According to the Academy, the situation occurred near the end of the ceremony and involved an external security firm. The organization acknowledged the incident and took responsibility for the guest experience.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community.”

The Academy emphasized that the actions of its contracted security team do not reflect its standards.

“Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable.” The Academy has issued a statement after Teyana Taylor was shoved at the #Oscars:



"We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards… pic.twitter.com/NQr9Rwbsg0 — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

The statement concluded with appreciation for Taylor’s response.

“We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

Taylor later responded publicly: