A familiar conflict between 50 Cent and Young Buck returned to the spotlight this week after a series of social media posts reignited tensions between the former G Unit collaborators.

Young Buck responds and goes off on 50.



“All this trollin, when you actually gonna DO somethin” pic.twitter.com/kEi6zQrABG — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 16, 2026

The latest round began when 50 Cent shared a stylized image inspired by the television show The Dukes of Hazzard. The edited graphic placed both rappers into the scene and also featured T.I. and BroRilla, turning the post into a broader joke that quickly gained traction online.

BroRilla appeared to take the moment lightly, something 50 Cent highlighted in a repost that kept the exchange going. “They Mad because you up! Young Buck kicked out, you in the group…at least I know you ain’t looking at my a*s. LOL.”

Young Buck later fired back with a video response that took a more confrontational tone. “When ns started trolling, I do sht that a na wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood,” he said. He continued by challenging 50 Cent directly. “Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let’s see how the folks treat you with no security… I ain’t got nothing to say to you. I’m getting money in my hood. You ain’t even funny no more. We all know you’re a joke.”

50 Cent responded by reposting the clip with another sharp caption. “Look at this punk ass we know you like them boys BUCK. Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy.”

Tony Yayo also chimed in under the post, writing, “We be in Southside all the time.”

Both posts were later deleted, though the exchange had already spread widely across social media.