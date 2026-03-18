Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest-growing sportsbook in America, has launched a new online episodic series titled Cookin’ Up Parlays. Hosted by rapper, chef, and sports enthusiast Action Bronson, the show blends culinary arts with sports betting. In each episode, celebrity guests join Bronson in the kitchen to prepare dishes that represent individual legs of their custom parlay bets.

The first episode features NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins, with future guests including Lil Yachty, Paul Wall, Gary Payton, and Dominick Cruz. At the conclusion of each segment, the guest’s featured parlay goes live in the Fanatics Sportsbook app for fans to follow. Michael Fitzsimmons, SVP of Brand Marketing at Fanatics Sportsbook, noted that the series lives at the intersection of great food, conversation, and betting.

“I don’t gamble with my cooking, but now I talk about gambling with legends while cooking thanks to Fanatics Sportsbook,” said Action Bronson. Known for his digital presence and culinary background, Bronson brings a unique energy to the five-episode first season.

Installments will drop bi-weekly across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Full episodes ranging from 10 to 15 minutes will be available on YouTube, while short-form clips will appear across social channels. Fans can engage with the series and place the featured bets by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app.