Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley has announced her upcoming When The City Sleeps Tour, a North American run celebrating her highly anticipated album When The City Sleeps. Arriving March 20 via Free Lunch and Warner Records, the album serves as Isley’s major-label debut. The project is a timeless, intimate ode to Los Angeles, finding the acclaimed vocalist fully stepping into her own.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring Isley’s signature R&B sound to cities across the U.S. and Canada. The journey begins May 26 in Atlanta, with scheduled stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour concludes on June 26 in Dallas, offering fans an immersive setting to experience her new music.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 AM local time. The general on-sale begins Thursday, March 19, at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to witness this defining chapter in Isley’s career.