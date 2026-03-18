

GDC 2026 was held in San Francisco from March 9 to March 13, bringing together professionals from across the gaming industry. The event featured a range of speaker sessions alongside interactive exhibits that showcased recent developments in modern gaming. AviaGames joined industry conversations focused on mobile gaming trends and the evolution of player-focused technology.

As part of its participation, the company presented two sessions: “From Win to Wallet: Rethinking Player Experience in Skill-Based Gaming,” in collaboration with PayPal, which explored payment systems and player trust, and “Building Growth Through Partnership: A Practical Avia Playbook for Brand + Performance,” presented with Meta, which focused on aligning brand strategy with performance marketing to support long-term growth.

AviaGames GDC Booth

AviaGames was featured on the GDC Expo floor at Booth 656, located near Tencent Games and Keywords Studios. The booth was open to attendees on March 11 and March 12 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and on March 13 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Visitors were able to explore titles such as Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour through hands-on demos. These experiences demonstrated how familiar game formats can be adapted into skill-based mobile gameplay. The showcase highlighted clear mechanics, balanced competition, and consistent engagement.

More than 2,000 daily attendees also had the opportunity to connect with the team to learn more about design strategies and the future direction of skill-based mobile gaming.

AviaGames Marks 10 Years of Growth and Game Development

The event coincided with AviaGames’ tenth year in the industry. Led by CEO Vickie Chen, the company has expanded from its early beginnings into a diverse portfolio of mobile titles, including Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour.

Today, more than fifteen games are connected through the Pocket7Games platform, which offers a unified system for access and in-game features across multiple titles.

PayPal: Exploring Payment Systems and Player Trust

A key session during the event, “From Win to Wallet: Rethinking Player Experience in Skill-Based Gaming,” was presented in collaboration with PayPal. Taking place in Room 2009 at West Hall from 2:50 PM to 3:20 PM, the discussion focused on how payment systems influence the overall player experience.

Key topics included payout speed, transparency in transactions, fraud prevention, and regulatory considerations. These elements were highlighted as important in strengthening player confidence and supporting long-term engagement as mobile platforms continue to grow.

Meta: Marketing Strategies and Sustainable Growth

Another session featuring AviaGames, “Building Growth Through Partnership: A Practical Avia Playbook for Brand + Performance,” was presented alongside Meta. The session explored how brand strategy and performance marketing work together. The discussion focused on combining creative direction with data-driven insights to support long-term growth and player engagement in mobile gaming.

Industry Collaboration and What’s Next?

GDC 2026 provided a platform for developers, publishers, and technology partners to collaborate throughout the week. Discussions centered on improving player experience, strengthening technical infrastructure, and adapting to ongoing industry changes.

AviaGames contributed to these conversations, engaging with partners and peers while supporting broader industry dialogue. Events like GDC continue to play an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging new ideas within the gaming community.