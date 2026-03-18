After more than two decades of delays and unanswered questions, The Parable of Lamont Coleman, a documentary centered on Big L, has officially been greenlit for its first phase of production.

Directed by Clark Slater and produced by Versus, the film marks the first time the Phinazee family and the Big L estate have formally approved and participated in a project about the late Harlem rapper. A 2026 release is currently targeted.

The documentary goes beyond music or true crime, exploring a layered story of family, loyalty, and conflict rooted in Harlem’s 139th Street. It examines decades of relationships, betrayals, and unresolved violence tied to Coleman’s life and legacy.

Big L, born Lamont Coleman, was killed on February 15, 1999, at age 24. His case remains unsolved, as do several related deaths involving members of his family, including his brother Leroy “Big Lee” Phinazee.

“What drew me in wasn’t just the music – it was the family,” said Clark Slater. “Three brothers, one block, decades of history, and relationships that feel almost Shakespearean in scope. And after years of building trust, we’re making something immersive and intimate that honors that complexity.”

“For the first time, my family’s true story will be told,” added Donald Phinazee. “There have been attempts before, but without us. This time it’s different. This is the official documentary, told by the people who were actually there.”

The film will also feature an official soundtrack with unreleased music from Big L’s catalog.