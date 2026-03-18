Blizzard Entertainment is preparing for a major esports spectacle at BlizzCon 2026, set for September 12–13 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event will feature elite competition across multiple titles and a total prize pool exceeding $1.2 million.

A key highlight this year is the debut of the Blizzard Classic Cup, a cross-title team tournament celebrating the legacy of Blizzard esports. The competition spans Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft: Remastered, StarCraft II, and Warcraft III: Reforged, with iconic players led by captains Nick “Tasteless” Plott and Dan “Artosis” Stemkoski competing for a $100,000 prize.

Fan-favorite championships will also return, including World of Warcraft Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International, offering a combined $600,000 prize pool and featuring cross-region play.

The Overwatch World Cup marks its 10th anniversary with 30 national teams competing through global qualifiers, while the Hearthstone Masters Tour will bring top players to the stage for a $500,000 competition.

BlizzCon 2026 continues to position itself as a global hub for esports, blending competition, community, and celebration for fans worldwide.