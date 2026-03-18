Boosie has publicly offered a cash reward as he tries to identify the person repeatedly contacting Child Protective Services about him and his fiancée, Rajel.

The Louisiana rapper addressed the issue during an Instagram Live broadcast, where he posted the phone number he believes is connected to the complaints and asked viewers to help track down who may be responsible. “If anybody know this number that I just posted on Instagram, I need you to call me at the number that I got on the caption so I can figure this out,” he said. “This number keep calling Child Protective Services on me. So I’m trying to get to the bottom of this, find out who this is. Child Protective came to me right here at the house. And I’m trying to find out who this is ASAP. If you know this number, this number in your phone, I got a thousand dollars for you. All right.”

Boosie later claimed he linked the number to a woman through a CashApp account and accused her of targeting him with false reports. “I found out already, tied her to her CashApp. Ya done. Ya done. And she’s a Boosie stalker. I’m all over her page. This is what people do, you crazy b####,” he said.

The situation follows another incident involving the rapper. Gunfire erupted during his performance last week at Field House Lounge in Akron, Ohio, leaving three people injured. Police said the suspect managed to get past security before becoming involved in a confrontation inside the crowd and later fleeing on foot.

Akron police continue reviewing surveillance footage as the investigation moves forward.