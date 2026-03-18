Chase B is stepping into a major new role, officially being named Creative Director at Lids. The move expands his partnership with the brand, bringing his influence to product design, collaborations, and campaigns.

The announcement arrives alongside the debut of the Chase B x Major League Baseball “Colours” New Era 59FIFTY collection. The pastel-themed lineup features caps representing teams like the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Washington Nationals. The collection launches on March 21, both online and at select Lids locations.

For Chase B, the partnership marks a full-circle moment after working at Lids as a student at Howard University.

In his new position, he will help lead collaborations, shape campaigns, and guide exclusive product drops, while also contributing to curated releases, including Houston-focused collections.