Dr. Umar Johnson addressed speculation online after rumors circulated linking him to rapper Sukihana’s fourth pregnancy.

The talk spread quickly on social media after news of the pregnancy became public, with some fans jokingly suggesting the Pan African activist might be the father. Dr. Umar responded directly on Instagram with a screenshot message aimed at ending the speculation. “Peace & PanAfrikanism. My good sister Sukihana is excited and looking forward to bringing another beautiful Afrikan child into this world. Dr. Umar is not the father.”

He later added a playful TikTok screenshot that joked Sukihana might conceive with him during a future Leo season. While lighthearted, the post clarified that their relationship remains strictly platonic.

The pair have drawn attention in the past after appearing together publicly and sharing a viral kiss. Their friendship even caught the attention of Ray J, who previously said he confronted Dr. Umar about the connection.

Sukihana, who is already a mother of three, said the pregnancy came at an important moment in her life. “This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love,” she told PEOPLE.

Now in her second trimester, the rapper says she is embracing a calmer chapter. She has spoken about relaxing her diet, enjoying desserts, and focusing on what she calls a softer phase of life.

“God made us supernatural. He made women strong,” she said.

Sukihana has not revealed the baby’s sex but says her focus remains on welcoming a healthy child while continuing to pursue her career.