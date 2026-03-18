Fanatics Casino is launching a new national campaign with Taraji P. Henson at the center, introducing a bold brand platform titled The House Always Rewards.

Henson stars as “Fran,” a sharp, no-nonsense accountant who stands as the campaign’s unlikely anti-hero. While players celebrate perks like free spins and FanCash giveaways, Fran is determined to stop the platform’s generosity, creating a comedic contrast that flips the traditional casino narrative.

“The House Always Rewards” positions Fanatics Casino as a brand focused on giving back to players rather than simply winning. “Fran is the last person who wants a casino to be this generous, and that’s exactly what sets Fanatics Casino apart,” said Chief Marketing Officer Selena Kalvaria.

The campaign debuts with a series of broadcast and digital spots, including a :90 hero film that follows Fran as she attempts to shut down rewards systems from within the company. Despite her efforts, the giveaways continue, reinforcing the campaign’s central message.

The rollout spans TV, digital platforms, social media, and influencer activations, with Henson expected to continue the role in future installments as part of a long-term creative partnership.

Available in select U.S. markets, Fanatics Casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer experiences, alongside reward features like FanCash and bonus rounds.