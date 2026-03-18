Kansas City rapper SleazyWorld Go is confronting a major legal setback after a federal jury found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 28 year old artist had previously been convicted of armed robbery in Michigan in 2016, a conviction that barred him from legally possessing firearms. Prosecutors argued that despite that restriction, he regularly displayed guns on social media, appearing with firearms in more than 30 posts across a two year span.

Federal authorities said the case began in June 2022 after an anonymous tip led agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to examine the rapper’s online presence. Investigators later observed him on October 19, 2022, holding a black pistol near a vehicle at a townhome complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

A search of the vehicle later uncovered four firearms, which ultimately led to a federal indictment in August 2023.

The charges originally included multiple allegations, including felon in possession and machine gun related violations. During trial, the jury returned a conviction only on the felon in possession count tied to a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol. Jurors cleared him of the machine gun charge and several other serious counts.

Following the verdict, his attorneys released a statement acknowledging the decision while indicating further legal steps are ahead. “We acknowledge the verdict and the judicial process,” they wrote. “We emphasize our client’s focus on family, business ventures, and community involvement, and we will explore every available legal avenue to challenge this conviction.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2026. Federal guidelines allow a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.