Jay-Z and Roc Nation have announced two historic concerts at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the anniversaries of two landmark albums.

Set for July 10 and July 11, the events titled Jay-Z 30 and Jay-Z 25 will honor Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, respectively.

The first night marks 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, Jay-Z’s 1996 debut, widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever. Featuring production from DJ Premier and appearances from The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, the project established Jay-Z as a defining voice in rap.

The second night celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the influential 2001 album crafted in just weeks. With production from Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink, the album is consistently ranked among the greatest of all time.

Together, the two shows highlight a legacy that has shaped hip-hop for decades, giving fans a rare chance to experience these classic albums live at one of the world’s most iconic venues.