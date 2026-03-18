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Kehlani Announces Self Titled Album Set for April Release

March 18, 2026
Shawn Grant

Kehlani has officially announced her fifth studio album, Kehlani, arriving April 24.

The self-titled project is expected to showcase the singer at her most personal, leaning into raw emotion and reflective songwriting. Blending soulful storytelling with her signature genre-bending sound, the album continues to build on Kehlani’s impact as one of modern R&B’s defining voices.

The release marks a new era for the artist, with fans anticipating a deeper look into her growth both musically and personally.