Kehlani has officially announced her fifth studio album, Kehlani, arriving April 24.

The self-titled project is expected to showcase the singer at her most personal, leaning into raw emotion and reflective songwriting. Blending soulful storytelling with her signature genre-bending sound, the album continues to build on Kehlani’s impact as one of modern R&B’s defining voices.

The release marks a new era for the artist, with fans anticipating a deeper look into her growth both musically and personally.