Actor and television host Keke Palmer experienced an unusual moment at the South by Southwest festival when an audience member interrupted a live panel to propose marriage.

A random guy proposed to Keke Palmer at SXSW pic.twitter.com/Z2q0qSRHVW — livebitez (@livebitez) March 14, 2026

The incident took place on March 13 during a discussion tied to Palmer’s podcast and the SXSW premiere of her upcoming film I Love Boosters. The 32 year old performer was seated onstage with several cast members when a man from the crowd approached the stage holding a ring box before dropping to one knee.

The unexpected gesture caught the audience off guard and briefly halted the conversation. Palmer appeared surprised but handled the situation calmly as she addressed the moment through the microphone.

“I can’t marry you, I don’t know you, I’m so sorry,” Palmer said.

The exchange unfolded in front of a packed crowd and was quickly recorded by attendees. Clips of the proposal began circulating across social media shortly after the event.

Security staff stepped in and escorted the man away from the stage, allowing the panel to continue. Palmer then shifted the focus back to the discussion surrounding her latest project.

The event was part of the promotional rollout for I Love Boosters, a satirical crime comedy directed by Boots Riley. The film made its debut during the SXSW festival and is expected to receive a theatrical release later this year.

Despite the interruption, the panel continued as scheduled, with Palmer and her fellow cast members returning their attention to the film and its themes.