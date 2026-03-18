The Apollo Theater is paying tribute to Kiki Shepard following her passing, honoring the longtime Showtime at the Apollo co-host as a defining figure in the venue’s history.

In a statement shared with journalist Loren LoRosa, the Apollo reflected on Shepard’s lasting impact.

“The Apollo Mourns the Loss of Kiki Shepard, Beloved Host and Defining Voice of Its Stage

It is with profound sadness that we mark the passing of Kiki Shepard, a cherished member of The Apollo family and a defining presence in our institution’s history.”

Shepard co-hosted Showtime at the Apollo for more than 15 years, appearing alongside Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, and others who helped bring the legendary stage to national audiences.

“Kiki embodied the spirit, elegance, and excellence that The Apollo represents. As the iconic face of our stage, her warmth and charisma welcomed generations of artists and audiences alike.”

The statement also credited Shepard with helping elevate the Apollo’s cultural reach.

“She played a vital role in amplifying Black voices, celebrating culture, and ensuring that The Apollo remained a beacon of artistic achievement and community pride.”

The Apollo just sent me a statement on the passing of KiKi Shepard



It Reads: The Apollo Mourns the Loss of Kiki Shepard, Beloved Host and Defining Voice of Its Stage



It is with profound sadness that we mark the passing of Kiki Shepard, a cherished member of The Apollo family… pic.twitter.com/j7erIkVIRp — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) March 17, 2026

The Apollos statement on the passing of KiKi Shepard continues:



Kiki embodied the spirit, elegance, and excellence that The Apollo represents. As the iconic face of our stage, her warmth and charisma welcomed generations of artists and audiences alike, helping to shape… pic.twitter.com/H0vDsrBHER — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) March 17, 2026

Kiki Shepard, the longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has died at the age of 74.

According to her representative, Shepard passed away on Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a massive heart attack. Her death was described as sudden and unexpected.

Shepard became a familiar face to audiences during her run on the iconic music showcase from 1987 to 2002, where she appeared alongside Steve Harvey and helped introduce rising talent at the legendary Apollo Theater.

According to TMZ, Shepard built a diverse acting career with appearances on series including A Different World, Baywatch, NYPD Blue, Everybody Hates Chris, and Grey’s Anatomy. She also appeared in the film Blackjack Christmas.