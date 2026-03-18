ei Less has partnered with La La Anthony to introduce a limited-edition dish, the “La La Lo Mein,” in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The signature menu item features lo mein noodles with shrimp, lobster, pineapple, pumpkin, red bell pepper, baby bok choy, and La La’s secret sauce. It will be available exclusively through Mother’s Day weekend.

La La collaborated closely with chef Allen Ma and Sei Less co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry to develop the dish, drawing inspiration from her favorite Asian-fusion flavors. She also joined the team in the kitchen to help perfect the final recipe.

“La La has been an incredible supporter of Sei Less over the years, so choosing to celebrate her for Women’s History Month was a no-brainer,” Mirjahangiry said. “Our team collaborated closely with her to create a delicious menu item for our guests.”

La La added, “It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate this moment while collaborating with a restaurant I genuinely love, and I’m excited for everyone to experience a dish that reflects both my personal taste and the vibrant energy of this place.”

Known as a celebrity hotspot, Sei Less has welcomed stars like Cardi B, Kevin Hart, and J. Cole, while also supporting community initiatives.