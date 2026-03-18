Lil Tjay is gearing up for his next chapter, officially announcing his fourth studio album They Just Ain’t You, set to arrive May 1. The project will release shortly after his 25th birthday via TrenchKid Records and ADA.

Alongside the announcement, Tjay unveiled his new single “First Time,” giving fans an early look at the album’s emotional direction. The track leans into themes of reflection, love, and personal growth, continuing the introspective tone heard in recent releases like “Letter to My Block,” “Used 2 Love,” and “Can’t Change.”

The rollout follows a viral teaser that generated millions of views, building anticipation for the 13-track project. Tjay has also expanded the album’s narrative through visual storytelling, including his “Therapy Session” concept, where he reflects on his past and evolution.

Fans can now pre-save They Just Ain’t You ahead of its official release.