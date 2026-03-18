Due to overwhelming demand, five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne is extending his North American tour celebrating the legendary Tha Carter series. The 2026 leg adds over 25 new U.S. dates, kicking off June 30 in Bangor, Maine. This extension follows a massive 2025 run, honoring over two decades of hip-hop’s most influential album cycle.

Joining the tour as special guests are multi-platinum artist 2 Chainz for most dates and The Game on select shows. The trek hits major markets including Chicago, Denver, and Nashville before concluding on October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. As a pioneer who shaped the careers of superstars through Young Money Entertainment, Wayne continues to bridge generations with this historic catalog.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can access Citi and artist presales starting Wednesday, March 18. To honor long-time supporters, a limited 2-for-$75 “DayOnes” ticket offer is available while supplies last.