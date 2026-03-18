Misty Copeland Returns at Oscars With Firebird Performance

Barrier-breaking ballerina Misty Copeland made a powerful return to the stage Sunday night at the Academy Awards, emerging from retirement for a standout performance alongside Sinners star Miles Caton.

The pair delivered a striking presentation of “I Lied to You,” bringing a moment of elegance and emotion to the global audience. Copeland wore the iconic Firebird costume originally designed by Geoffrey Holder for Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 1982 production, a look deeply tied to the company’s legacy.

The Firebird remains a defining work for the organization, symbolizing artistic excellence and cultural pride in ballet.

“We are honored to see the legacy of Dance Theatre of Harlem represented on such a global stage,” said Artistic Director Robert Garland. “The Firebird holds a special place in our history, and it’s meaningful to see its imagery resonate in this contemporary context.”

The company recently revived the production and will continue performances in multiple cities this spring.