Nas and DJ Premier “Drop GiT” Ready Video From ‘Light Years’

Nas and DJ Premier continue their historic run with the release of the music video for “GiT Ready,” directed by Jean-Charles Charavin. The visual arrives as part of their collaborative album Light Years.

Shot in New York City, the video draws on modern architecture and the worlds of finance and technology, presenting a sleek, elevated aesthetic. The duo leans into a refined, understated portrayal of success, emphasizing legacy and longevity through minimalist storytelling.

The release follows Nas’ recent Legend Has It… Nas Feature Presentation, a curated project spotlighting his iconic guest appearances, complete with exclusive commentary and rare material, including his original verse on “Omerta.”

Light Years marks a continuation of the pair’s decades-long partnership, which began with the landmark 1994 album Illmatic. Their chemistry has since produced classics like “Nas Is Like” and “N.Y. State Of Mind Pt. II,” helping define the sound of hip hop across generations.

With “GiT Ready,” Nas and DJ Premier reinforce their status as one of the genre’s most influential rapper-producer duos.