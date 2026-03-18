Paramount+ has officially unveiled a first look at the eighth and final season of The Chi, marking the beginning of the series’s closing chapter. Production for the final installment commenced in January, setting the stage for a highly anticipated farewell to the residents of Chicago’s South Side.

As the acclaimed drama enters its final run, the characters face their coldest winter yet, in which life-or-death choices will define their futures. The upcoming season promises an emotional collision of legacy, conflict, joy, and pain. The core ensemble returns, featuring Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall, and Jason Weaver.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner, the series continues to be led by co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel. Executive producers include Common, Aaron Kaplan, and Rick Famuyiwa, with Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield returning to direct and serve as co-executive producers. All previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.