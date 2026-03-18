On this day in Hip Hop history, Los Angeles collective The Pharcyde released their standout single “Passin’ Me By,” which now celebrates its 33rd anniversary. Dropped in 1993 as part of their debut album Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, the record would go on to become one of the most beloved and relatable songs in Hip Hop’s golden era.

Produced by J Swift, “Passin’ Me By” was built around a smooth, jazzy sample of Quincy Jones’ “Summer in the City,” creating a laid back backdrop that perfectly complemented the group’s storytelling. Unlike much of the West Coast sound dominating the early 1990s, The Pharcyde offered something different, blending humor, vulnerability, and offbeat lyricism into a style that stood out immediately.

The song’s concept centered around unrequited love and missed romantic opportunities, with each member sharing personal stories of relationships that never quite materialized. That level of honesty and self awareness gave the track a universal appeal, making it easy for listeners to connect with the emotions behind the verses.

“Passin’ Me By” became the group’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning heavy rotation on radio and music video channels. The track’s iconic video, directed by Spike Jonze, added another layer to its legacy with its creative visual approach that mirrored the song’s reflective tone.

The success of the single helped solidify Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde as a classic debut, showcasing the group’s unique place within Hip Hop during a time when the genre was expanding in multiple directions. While gangsta rap was dominating much of the conversation on the West Coast, The Pharcyde carved out their own lane with a more playful, introspective, and alternative approach.

Thirty three years later, “Passin’ Me By” remains a timeless record that continues to resonate with fans across generations. Its blend of humor, honesty, and smooth production has made it a staple in discussions about Hip Hop’s most memorable songs.

Salute to Imani, Slimkid3, Fatlip, Bootie Brown, J Swift, and everyone involved in creating “Passin’ Me By,” a record that still speaks to anyone who’s ever watched love slip right past them.