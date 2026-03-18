On this day in Hip Hop history, West Coast trailblazer Tone Loc released his breakout single “Funky Cold Medina,” which now celebrates its 37th anniversary. Dropped in 1989, the track would go on to become one of the most recognizable and commercially successful records of the era, helping push Hip Hop further into mainstream audiences.

Produced by Matt Dike and Michael Ross, “Funky Cold Medina” was built around a slick blend of funk driven grooves and rock influenced samples, most notably pulling from Foreigner’s “Hot Blooded.” The track’s infectious sound, combined with Tone Loc’s unmistakable raspy voice and laid back delivery, made it an instant hit on both radio and in clubs across the country.

Lyrically, the song leaned into humor and storytelling, centered around a fictional potion that guaranteed success with women. While playful in concept, the track captured the party energy that was beginning to define late 1980s Hip Hop, offering a contrast to the more politically charged and hardcore records emerging at the time.

“Funky Cold Medina” quickly climbed the charts, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helping establish Tone Loc as one of the first West Coast rappers to achieve major crossover success. The single also played a key role in the success of his debut album Loc-ed After Dark, which went on to achieve multi platinum status.

The song’s impact extended beyond its initial release, becoming a staple in pop culture through film, television, and continued radio play over the decades. It also helped open the door for West Coast artists to gain broader commercial visibility during a time when the East Coast still dominated much of Hip Hop’s landscape.

Thirty seven years later, “Funky Cold Medina” remains a timeless record that represents a pivotal moment in Hip Hop’s evolution. Tone Loc’s signature sound, combined with the track’s crossover appeal, helped bridge the gap between Hip Hop and mainstream pop audiences in a way that still resonates today.

Salute to Tone Loc and the legacy of “Funky Cold Medina,” a record that continues to stand as one of Hip Hop’s most iconic singles.