Trap Dickey Signs to Top Dawg Entertainment as First South Carolina Artist

Rising South Carolina rapper Trap Dickey has officially signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, marking a major milestone in his fast-growing career.

The announcement follows a strong 2026 run, including his breakout collaboration “Down South” with Key Glock, which has already surpassed 12 million global streams and gained traction at urban radio.

Trap Dickey now joins a powerhouse roster that includes SZA, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, and ScHoolboy Q. He also makes history as the first artist from South Carolina to sign with the label.

“Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life. That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster,” said Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“Being signed to TDE feels like joining the Golden State Warriors or the Lakers. I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE,” Trap Dickey added.