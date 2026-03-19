Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has once again weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, responding publicly after new claims surfaced in court proceedings tied to the music mogul.

According to reports from the hearing, an escort service owner testified that Combs allegedly requested more than 30 male escorts. Attorneys involved in the matter also indicated that additional state criminal charges could potentially be filed.

Shortly after the reports circulated, Jackson addressed the situation on Instagram with a blunt message directed at his longtime rival. “New charges court doc’s say Diddy raped a male escort then threatened him saying I got 2 pac hit,” he wrote, adding, “What the f*ck you think I’ll do to you. Ya Man is a Mook Yo !”

The public jab is the latest chapter in a feud between the two figures that has stretched on for years. In December, Jackson released a Netflix docuseries titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which explored a series of controversies connected to Combs. The project quickly drew a large audience and reportedly surpassed 50 million views.

Despite the strong viewership, the series has also led to new legal complications. A former sex worker who appeared in the documentary later filed a lawsuit claiming her interview was altered in a misleading way.

The complaint states, “Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura—plaintiff’s primary trafficker—as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation.”

The filing further alleges, “This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker.”