50 Cent is once again weighing in on the ongoing legal situation surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, taking to social media to react to new allegations and reports of potential additional charges.

According to a report circulating online, an escort service owner was recently questioned in court about alleged interactions involving Diddy. The claims suggest that multiple male escorts were allegedly involved, and that investigators are continuing to explore details tied to the broader case. There are also reports indicating that Diddy could potentially face additional state level criminal charges as the situation develops, though no new charges have been formally announced at this time.

Never one to stay quiet when it comes to his longtime rival, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share his reaction. In his post, he referenced the allegations in explicit terms and continued his pattern of publicly criticizing Diddy, adding fuel to a feud that has stretched on for years.

50 Cent has been particularly vocal throughout Diddy’s legal issues, frequently using social media to comment on new developments. In late 2025, he expanded that commentary into a full scale project, partnering with Netflix to produce the docuseries Sean Combs The Reckoning. The series drew significant attention upon release, reportedly amassing tens of millions of views and further amplifying public discussion around the case.

However, the docuseries has also brought its own legal complications. Not long after its release, 50 Cent and Netflix were named in a lawsuit filed by a former sex worker who appeared in the project. The plaintiff alleges that his interview was edited in a way that misrepresented his experiences and damaged his reputation.

The lawsuit claims that portions of his testimony were omitted or altered, including statements regarding alleged sex trafficking, and argues that the final version of the documentary presented an inaccurate narrative. It further alleges that the portrayal was shaped in part by 50 Cent’s ongoing personal dispute with Diddy.

As Diddy’s legal situation continues to evolve, reactions from figures like 50 Cent are keeping the story in the public spotlight. With reports of possible additional charges still unconfirmed, the case remains ongoing, and further developments are expected as more details emerge.