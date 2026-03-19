Boosie Badazz is publicly responding to serious allegations made against him after a woman went viral on social media claiming the Louisiana rapper assaulted her when she was a child.

The woman alleges that the incident took place when she was five years old, stating that Boosie was involved with her mother at the time and describing him as a violent individual. The claims quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread discussion across social platforms.

Boosie has strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and defamatory. In a video circulating online, he addressed the situation directly, maintaining his innocence and making it clear he intends to pursue legal action against his accuser.

He stated that the accusations are fabricated and described them as among the most damaging claims that can be made against a person. Boosie also revealed that he has already consulted with legal counsel and plans to file a defamation lawsuit in response.

In his remarks, Boosie went further by asking for help identifying the woman behind the accusations, offering a monetary reward for information about her identity and family members. The move has sparked additional reactions online, with some questioning the approach while others continue to debate the validity of the claims.

As of now, the woman has not publicly responded to Boosie’s statements or his threat of legal action.

The situation remains developing, and no charges or formal legal findings related to the allegations have been announced.