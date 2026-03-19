Singer Brandy has addressed recent speculation about her past after comments made on a podcast stirred debate online.

The discussion surfaced during an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, where hosts revisited stories from the late 1990s and claimed that both Mase and Shyne had been involved with the R&B star at the same time. The conversation quickly spread across social media.

Ray J GOES OFF and THREATENS Cam’ron, Ma$e & Shyne after they brought up both dating his sister Brandy at the same time 😳💀👀



“I’ll bend y’all 🥷 over and hit it from the back”



“I will not tolerate it and neither will LA, I’m talking blood, crips…” https://t.co/IRm3gBESBi pic.twitter.com/hZXX6lVhuJ — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) March 18, 2026

Ray J responded publicly after hearing the remarks and delivered a strong warning directed at the rappers. “Keep my sister’s name out of your mouth, and if not, I’m gonna slap the fcking daylights out of you when I see you,” he said. “One thing ns ain’t gonna do is talk sht about my sister without me going back on these big head ass ns. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don’t know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sht today where they gotta know that a na gonna come back strong and say some sht because a na is not gonna let a na say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n*a’s sister without me going big.”

Brandy later addressed the situation herself with a statement shared on Instagram.

“In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

The singer said misconceptions about her life are part of the reason she plans to release a memoir titled PHASES.

“people telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir “PHASES.” It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life.”

She also clarified her position regarding her brother’s response.

“Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false. But when I do decide to standup for myself, I handle things on my own. While, I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form.”