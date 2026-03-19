Tom Brady is turning up the hype for Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 after unveiling a new wave of star talent during a livestream on Fanatics Collect.

In a 45-minute stream, Brady revealed 10 additional athletes joining the event, including rival figures like Logan Paul and Eli Manning, alongside icons such as John Cena, David Ortiz, and Dennis Rodman. Additional names include The Undertaker, Roger Clemens, Henrik Lundqvist, Brett Favre, and Paul Pierce.

The announcement came with a mix of humor and competition, as Brady joked about Logan Paul’s rookie card and playfully taunted Manning, referencing their past matchups. During the stream, Brady opened high-end collectible cases featuring graded cards of each athlete, which were then given away to fans. In total, more than $30,000 worth of cards, along with event tickets and autograph opportunities, were distributed.

Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 is set for July 16 through July 19 at the Javits Center, marking the first time the event will span four days. Last year’s festival drew more than 125,000 attendees and featured over 500 athletes.

The newly announced lineup adds to an already star-studded roster that includes Aaron Judge, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant, Jay-Z, and Mike Tyson.

With more names expected soon, Fanatics Fest continues to position itself as one of the premier events for sports and collectibles culture.