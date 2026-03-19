Jack Harlow is dealing with the fallout from recent comments that sparked widespread criticism, and it is now showing up in the performance of his latest album Monica.

During an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, Harlow raised eyebrows when he stated that he “got Blacker” while making the new project. The comment quickly made waves online, with many fans and critics calling it tone deaf and unnecessary, especially given Harlow’s position as a white artist working within a genre rooted in Black culture.

Monica, which leans heavily into R and B and neo soul influences, was already seen as a stylistic shift from the sound that built Harlow’s fan base. While the album aimed to showcase growth and versatility, many listeners felt the transition did not land, arguing that the approach lacked authenticity and strayed too far from what they expect from him.

The criticism was not limited to social media. Early reviews from outlets and high profile critics were largely unfavorable, adding to the negative momentum surrounding the release. As anticipation grew around the album’s first week numbers, it became clear that the reception was going to have a real impact.

According to early projections, Monica is expected to debut outside of the Top 20 on the Billboard 200, with estimated first week sales hovering around 25 thousand units. For comparison, Harlow’s previous album Come Home The Kids Miss You opened with over 100 thousand units, making this a significant drop in performance.

The combination of backlash over his comments and a sound that did not resonate with his core audience appears to have contributed to the decline. Longtime listeners who were drawn to his earlier style found themselves disconnected from the new direction, while others were turned off entirely by the controversy leading into the release.

Despite the rough start, this moment does not define Harlow’s career. The Louisville native still has a strong platform and the ability to recalibrate moving forward. Whether that means addressing the backlash directly or returning to a sound that aligns more closely with his audience remains to be seen.

For now, Monica stands as a reminder of how quickly public perception can shift, especially when both the music and the messaging fail to connect at the same time.