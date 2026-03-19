Kevin Durant has revealed the newest entry in his long running partnership with Nike. The Phoenix Suns star introduced the Nike KD19 on Tuesday night during a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the 19th signature shoe released under his name.

FIRST LOOK: Nike KD 19 🔴😳



• $155

• June 13th pic.twitter.com/ZTJ8QVREAt — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insanesneaker) March 17, 2026

Nearly two decades into his NBA career, Durant continues to expand one of basketball’s most recognizable athlete sneaker lines. The KD19 draws visual cues from the 2001 Nike Zoom Hyperflight II and introduces a redesigned upper built with dual injection molded TPU. The design creates a sharp silhouette that resembles a dagger, a detail meant to reflect Durant’s precision as a scorer.

The shoe also brings several performance upgrades aimed at players seeking speed and responsiveness. It includes a full length Zoom Strobel cushioning system, a feature that has become popular with fans of Durant’s previous releases. Nike paired that technology with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole to deliver a blend of impact protection and smooth court movement.

Additional design details highlight Durant’s personal connection to the sneaker. The tongue construction prioritizes airflow for breathability, while the outsole incorporates the numbers 35 and 7, representing the jersey numbers Durant has worn throughout his career.

Nike Basketball leadership praised the model as an extension of Durant’s playing style. Ross Klein, Vice President and Creative Director of Nike Basketball, spoke about the philosophy behind the design.

“Across basketball, few players are as smooth or as dangerous from anywhere on the court as Kevin Durant,” says Ross Klein, VP, Creative Director, Nike Basketball. “The KD19 embodies that edge: visually distinct, built for instant responsiveness and all-game comfort, helping players get to any spot and knock down any shot.”