In a historic step forward for the growth of women’s baseball, the Women’s Pro Baseball League has officially named Justine Siegal as its first commissioner, the league announced on March 19. The move signals a major milestone for the sport as it prepares to establish a professional platform dedicated to women on the diamond.

Siegal, widely recognized as one of the most influential pioneers in women’s baseball, brings decades of experience as a coach, educator, and executive to the role. Her appointment is not just symbolic, it reflects a career built on breaking barriers in a sport that has traditionally limited opportunities for women.

As commissioner, Siegal will oversee all baseball operations for the WPBL, including player development, league structure, and staff growth. She will also play a central role in shaping the league’s long term vision while serving as a global ambassador to help elevate the profile of women’s professional baseball.

Siegal’s journey to this moment is deeply rooted in history making achievements. She became the first woman to throw batting practice to a Major League Baseball team when she worked with the Cleveland Indians in 2011. That moment opened doors and challenged long standing perceptions about women’s roles in professional baseball environments.

She later became the first female coach in a Major League organization when she joined the Oakland Athletics as a guest instructor during instructional league. Siegal has also worked internationally, coaching and instructing players around the world, further expanding the reach of the game and advocating for greater inclusion at every level.

Beyond her on field accomplishments, Siegal is the founder of Baseball For All, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for girls in baseball. Through that platform, she has helped build a pipeline for young female athletes to compete, develop, and pursue the sport at higher levels. Her work has directly influenced the current wave of women pushing for a professional league of their own.

Her selection as commissioner reflects both her experience and her vision. Few individuals have been as closely tied to the movement to legitimize women’s baseball at the professional level. Siegal has long been a leading voice calling for sustainable opportunities, and now she is in position to help build that infrastructure from the ground up.

The formation of the Women’s Pro Baseball League comes at a time when interest in women’s sports continues to grow globally. With increased visibility, investment, and fan engagement across multiple sports, the WPBL is aiming to create a lasting presence in the baseball world.

By placing Siegal at the helm, the league is signaling its commitment to authenticity, development, and long term success. Her leadership is expected to play a critical role in establishing credibility and attracting both talent and support as the league moves toward its launch.

For many within the baseball community, this moment represents more than a new league. It is the continuation of a fight for inclusion that has spanned generations.

With Justine Siegal now serving as its first commissioner, the Women’s Pro Baseball League is taking a significant step toward changing the landscape of the sport and creating new opportunities for women to compete at the highest level.