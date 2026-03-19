The WNBA and Women’s National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement in principle on key elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called the progress a major step forward for both players and the league.

“We have aligned on key elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement together. We still need to finalize a formal term sheet, but the progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league. It underscores a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game.”

She added, “We’re very proud to be leading women’s sports. These players are amazing, and we’re going to have an amazing 30th season tipping off in May.”

Nneka Ogwumike responded: “We always told you we were going to stand on business, and that’s what this looks like.”